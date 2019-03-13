TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019
651 FPUS54 KEWX 130616
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
TXZ192-131930-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-131930-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and
large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ183-131930-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...TORNADO WATCH 19 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-131930-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ187-131930-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-131930-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-131930-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ172-131930-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ208-131930-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-131930-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-131930-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-131930-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-131930-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-131930-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-131930-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-131930-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-131930-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-131930-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large
hail. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-131930-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-131930-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ189-131930-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ186-131930-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-131930-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-131930-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-131930-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ171-131930-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ217-131930-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy after midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-131930-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows around 60.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ185-131930-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-131930-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-131930-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ221-131930-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ218-131930-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
116 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
