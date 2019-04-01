TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

TXZ192-012115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ205-012115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ183-012115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ220-012115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ187-012115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ193-012115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-012115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ172-012115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ208-012115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-012115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ224-012115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ228-012115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-012115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ209-012115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-012115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-012115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-012115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-012115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ191-012115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ222-012115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-012115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ186-012115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ202-012115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ225-012115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-012115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ171-012115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ217-012115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ204-012115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ185-012115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ203-012115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ173-012115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ221-012115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ218-012115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

310 AM CDT Mon Apr 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

