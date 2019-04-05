TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019

835 FPUS54 KEWX 050842

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

TXZ192-052145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ205-052145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ183-052145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ220-052145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ187-052145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ193-052145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ190-052145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ172-052145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ208-052145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ206-052145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ224-052145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ228-052145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ184-052145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ209-052145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ219-052145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail

before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ188-052145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-052145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ207-052145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ191-052145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ222-052145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ189-052145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ186-052145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ202-052145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ225-052145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ194-052145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ171-052145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ217-052145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ204-052145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ185-052145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large

hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ203-052145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ173-052145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ221-052145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ218-052145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

342 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

