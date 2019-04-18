TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019

_____

990 FPUS54 KEWX 180819

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

TXZ192-182130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph before

midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-182130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-182130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-182130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ187-182130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-182130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-182130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-182130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ208-182130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-182130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph before

midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-182130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-182130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-182130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ209-182130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph before

midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ219-182130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-182130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ223-182130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ207-182130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-182130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-182130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ189-182130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-182130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early

in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-182130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-182130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph before

midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-182130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds

5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph

before midnight becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-182130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the

late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ217-182130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-182130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-182130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ203-182130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-182130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-182130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-182130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

