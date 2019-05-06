TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
_____
959 FPUS54 KEWX 060813
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
TXZ192-062115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ205-062115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ183-062115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-062115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ187-062115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ193-062115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ190-062115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-062115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-062115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ206-062115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ224-062115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ228-062115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ184-062115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ209-062115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ219-062115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ188-062115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-062115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ207-062115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ191-062115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ222-062115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ189-062115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ186-062115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ202-062115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ225-062115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ194-062115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-062115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ217-062115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ204-062115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ185-062115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ203-062115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ173-062115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ221-062115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ218-062115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
313 AM CDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. East winds
5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather