TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ205-212115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ183-212115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ220-212115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ187-212115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ193-212115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ190-212115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ172-212115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers late in the morning. Sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ208-212115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Isolated sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 70. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ206-212115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ224-212115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ228-212115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ184-212115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ209-212115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the
day. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ219-212115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then sunny in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ188-212115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ223-212115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting
to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ207-212115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ191-212115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ222-212115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to
the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ189-212115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ186-212115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ202-212115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
TXZ225-212115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ194-212115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ171-212115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-212115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ204-212115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ185-212115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ203-212115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
TXZ173-212115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Isolated sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ221-212115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers late in the morning. Sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-212115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
313 AM CDT Tue May 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
