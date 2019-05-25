TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
TXZ192-252145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
TXZ205-252145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ183-252145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ220-252145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ187-252145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ193-252145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ190-252145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ172-252145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ208-252145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ206-252145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ224-252145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ228-252145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ184-252145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ209-252145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ219-252145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ188-252145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ223-252145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ207-252145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ191-252145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ222-252145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ189-252145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ186-252145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around
70.
TXZ202-252145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ225-252145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ194-252145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ171-252145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ217-252145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ204-252145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ185-252145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ203-252145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ173-252145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ221-252145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ218-252145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
336 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
