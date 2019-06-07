TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around
110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. North winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around
112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around
110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around
112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
