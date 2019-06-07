TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

366 FPUS54 KEWX 070104

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

TXZ192-071415-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-071415-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-071415-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-071415-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-071415-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-071415-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around

90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-071415-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-071415-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-071415-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ206-071415-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-071415-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ228-071415-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. North winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-071415-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-071415-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ219-071415-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-071415-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-071415-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ207-071415-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-071415-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ222-071415-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-071415-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-071415-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-071415-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-071415-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-071415-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-071415-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-071415-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-071415-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ185-071415-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-071415-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-071415-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-071415-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ218-071415-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

804 PM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

