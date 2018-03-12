TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

