TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

113 FPUS54 KBRO 170133 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

TXZ253-171215-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-171215-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-171215-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-171215-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-171215-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ256-171215-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ248-171215-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ249-171215-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-171215-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-171215-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

