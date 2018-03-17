TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 9:38 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late
in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
833 PM CDT Fri Mar 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
