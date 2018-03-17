TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:03 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
745 FPUS54 KBRO 172056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
TXZ253-181500-
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast
around 10 mph late in the morning becoming light becoming
southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ255-181500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-181500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-181500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s.
Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ254-181500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ256-181500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper
80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-181500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening
and early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-181500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ250-181500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-181500-
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs near 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast