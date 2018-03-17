TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

745 FPUS54 KBRO 172056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

TXZ253-181500-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph late in the morning becoming light becoming

southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-181500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ257-181500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-181500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-181500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ256-181500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-181500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-181500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-181500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-181500-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs near 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

