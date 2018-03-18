TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:34 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
_____
677 FPUS54 KBRO 180928 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
TXZ253-182200-
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph toward evening.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around
90. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ255-182200-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. North
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-182200-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late
evening and overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning
shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-182200-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Light winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the evening shifting to
the south.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north
20 to 25 mph in the late morning and early afternoon decreasing
to around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ254-182200-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
TXZ256-182200-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-182200-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ249-182200-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north
20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ250-182200-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ251-182200-
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny until late
afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs near 80. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast