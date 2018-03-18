TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

677 FPUS54 KBRO 180928 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

TXZ253-182200-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph toward evening.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around

90. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-182200-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ257-182200-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late

evening and overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-182200-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the evening shifting to

the south.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

20 to 25 mph in the late morning and early afternoon decreasing

to around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-182200-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

TXZ256-182200-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-182200-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-182200-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-182200-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-182200-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

428 AM CDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny until late

afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs near 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs near 80. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

