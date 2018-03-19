TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:03 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
168 FPUS54 KBRO 190857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
TXZ253-200300-
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-200300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-200300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around
80. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-200300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north
20 to 25 mph in the late morning and early afternoon decreasing
to around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ254-200300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around
90. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ256-200300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest late in the morning shifting to the
northeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-200300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to
the north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ249-200300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
15 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon shifting to the northwest around 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
$$
TXZ250-200300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with
isolated showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the
north in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ251-200300-
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs near 80. North winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
