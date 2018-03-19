TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

168 FPUS54 KBRO 190857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

TXZ253-200300-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-200300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-200300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-200300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north

20 to 25 mph in the late morning and early afternoon decreasing

to around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ254-200300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around

90. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-200300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the morning shifting to the

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-200300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to

the north around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-200300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

early afternoon shifting to the northwest around 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ250-200300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly sunny with

isolated showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

north in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ251-200300-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs near 80. North winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast