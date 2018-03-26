TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018

610 FPUS54 KBRO 262056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

TXZ253-271500-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the night.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ255-271500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ257-271500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 80. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ252-271500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ254-271500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-271500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 80. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ248-271500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the night.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ249-271500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-271500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ251-271500-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Mon Mar 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s.

