TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:03 pm, Friday, March 30, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018
494 FPUS54 KBRO 302056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
TXZ253-311500-
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ255-311500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ257-311500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-311500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ254-311500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ256-311500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-311500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ249-311500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ250-311500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ251-311500-
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
