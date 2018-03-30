TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 30, 2018

_____

494 FPUS54 KBRO 302056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

TXZ253-311500-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-311500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-311500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-311500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-311500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-311500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-311500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-311500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-311500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-311500-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Fri Mar 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast