TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

139 FPUS54 KBRO 142056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

TXZ253-151500-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ255-151500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-151500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph

early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows near 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-151500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-151500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-151500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows near 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-151500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-151500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ250-151500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ251-151500-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest late in the morning shifting to the

east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

$$

