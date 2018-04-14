TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:04 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
139 FPUS54 KBRO 142056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
TXZ253-151500-
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ255-151500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ257-151500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph
early in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows near 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-151500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ254-151500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-151500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows near 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ248-151500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-151500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ250-151500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ251-151500-
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest late in the morning shifting to the
east.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast