Published 5:04 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
TXZ253-160300-
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ255-160300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ257-160300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ252-160300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
TXZ254-160300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ256-160300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ248-160300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ249-160300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ250-160300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ251-160300-
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest late in the morning shifting to the
east.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
