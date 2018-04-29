TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

082 FPUS54 KBRO 292056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

TXZ253-301500-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-301500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ257-301500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming cloudy late in the evening

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-301500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-301500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ256-301500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-301500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-301500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-301500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-301500-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

