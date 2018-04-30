TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

415 FPUS54 KBRO 300856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

TXZ253-010300-

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around

70.

$$

TXZ255-010300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-010300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-010300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ254-010300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around

70.

$$

TXZ256-010300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-010300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-010300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-010300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ251-010300-

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around

70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather