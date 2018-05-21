TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:58 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018
644 FPUS54 KBRO 210252 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
TXZ253-210900-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ255-210900-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ257-210900-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 90.
TXZ252-210900-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ254-210900-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ256-210900-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-210900-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ249-210900-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ250-210900-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
TXZ353-210900-
Northern Hidalgo-
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ251-210900-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ351-210900-
Coastal Kenedy-
952 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
