TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

442 FPUS54 KBRO 102056

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

TXZ253-111500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-111500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-111500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ252-111500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-111500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-111500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph late in the night.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ248-111500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-111500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ250-111500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-111500-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-111500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-111500-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph late in the night.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs near 90. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the

morning.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

