TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 11, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

TXZ253-121500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ255-121500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ257-121500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ252-121500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ254-121500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ256-121500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ248-121500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ249-121500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ250-121500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ353-121500-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ251-121500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ351-121500-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

