TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:04 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
_____
985 FPUS54 KBRO 222057
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
TXZ253-231500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-231500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-231500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-231500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-231500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-231500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-231500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the night.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the
morning. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-231500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-231500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-231500-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-231500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-231500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Fri Jun 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the night.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
