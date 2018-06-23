TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
TXZ253-240300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southeast around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
light. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ255-240300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings around 108 in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ257-240300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming southeast
around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ252-240300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ254-240300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ256-240300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ248-240300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ249-240300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ250-240300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ353-240300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
109 to 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ251-240300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 109 to
114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ351-240300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
