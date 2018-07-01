TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid to upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Jul 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

