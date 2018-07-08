TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
064 FPUS54 KBRO 080856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
TXZ253-090300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-090300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-090300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-090300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-090300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-090300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-090300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-090300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-090300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-090300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-090300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-090300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
