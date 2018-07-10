TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

