TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
623 FPUS54 KBRO 132056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
TXZ253-141500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-141500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-141500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-141500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-141500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-141500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ248-141500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the night.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the
morning. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 103. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-141500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-141500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ353-141500-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ251-141500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-141500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
