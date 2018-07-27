TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
311 FPUS54 KBRO 272056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
TXZ253-281500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-281500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-281500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-281500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-281500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-281500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-281500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ249-281500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-281500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late
evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-281500-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-281500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late
evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to
109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-281500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather