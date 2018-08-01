TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

TXZ253-021500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ255-021500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ257-021500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ252-021500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ254-021500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ256-021500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-021500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy

late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101.

TXZ249-021500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy

late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

TXZ250-021500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ353-021500-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ251-021500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ351-021500-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

