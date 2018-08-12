TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 80. Highs in the lower

90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 102.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 102.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 101.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

