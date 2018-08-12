TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
313 FPUS54 KBRO 120856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
TXZ253-130300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ255-130300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ257-130300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 80. Highs in the lower
90s.
$$
TXZ252-130300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ254-130300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-130300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-130300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ249-130300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ250-130300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ353-130300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ251-130300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-130300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather