TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
882 FPUS54 KBRO 142056
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
TXZ253-151500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ255-151500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-151500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 80.
$$
TXZ252-151500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ254-151500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-151500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 80.
$$
TXZ248-151500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late
evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around
10 mph late in the night. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ249-151500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ250-151500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 15 mph becoming light. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-151500-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ251-151500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ351-151500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather