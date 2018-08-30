TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
_____
083 FPUS54 KBRO 300856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
TXZ253-310300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index readings
110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-310300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ257-310300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
around 80.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ252-310300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. Heat index
readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. Light winds. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ254-310300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light
winds becoming east 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ256-310300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.Labor Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 80.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ248-310300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-310300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
100. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east
around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-310300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-310300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
100. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-310300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 111 to
116.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around
110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ351-310300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming east 15 to 20 mph
in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming
east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather