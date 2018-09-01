TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 101 to 106.
.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
Northern Hidalgo-
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat
index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
