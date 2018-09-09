TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

371 FPUS54 KBRO 090856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming

northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph early in the

morning becoming light becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming north around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming

northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph early in the

morning becoming light becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather