TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
830 FPUS54 KBRO 080857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
TXZ253-090300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ255-090300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ257-090300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with isolated showers. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ252-090300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ254-090300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ256-090300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ248-090300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ249-090300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ250-090300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ353-090300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ251-090300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ351-090300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
