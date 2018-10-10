TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
030 FPUS54 KBRO 100245 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
TXZ253-101215-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ255-101215-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-101215-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
TXZ252-101215-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ254-101215-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-101215-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-101215-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ249-101215-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ250-101215-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ353-101215-
Northern Hidalgo-
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-101215-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-101215-
Coastal Kenedy-
945 PM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
