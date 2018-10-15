TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in

the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east around 20 mph

late in the morning shifting to the northwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Numerous rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in

the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around

25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs near

70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then

widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the north.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast

around 20 mph late in the morning shifting to the northwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in

the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs near

70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in

the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph early in the afternoon shifting to

the north. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 20 mph shifting to

the north 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

shifting to the northwest around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs near 80. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. East winds around 20 mph shifting to the north in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east

around 20 mph late in the morning shifting to the northwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Widespread rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

