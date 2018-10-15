TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
TXZ253-160300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in
the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east around 20 mph
late in the morning shifting to the northwest. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Numerous rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ255-160300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in
the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around
25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs near
70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ257-160300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then
widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the north.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ252-160300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in
the afternoon. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
around 20 mph late in the morning shifting to the northwest.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ254-160300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in
the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs near
70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ256-160300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in
the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph early in the afternoon shifting to
the north. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ248-160300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower
50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 20 mph shifting to
the north 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and early afternoon
shifting to the northwest around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ249-160300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs near 80. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. East winds around 20 mph shifting to the north in the
late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ250-160300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. East
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ353-160300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in
the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east
around 20 mph late in the morning shifting to the northwest.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then numerous rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Near steady temperature around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ251-160300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Widespread rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in
the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ351-160300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Windy. Widespread rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
