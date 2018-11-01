TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

858 FPUS54 KBRO 010913 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

TXZ253-020315-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ255-020315-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ257-020315-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-020315-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-020315-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ256-020315-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-020315-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-020315-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-020315-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ353-020315-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ251-020315-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-020315-

Coastal Kenedy-

413 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

