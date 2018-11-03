TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
late in the night. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 70. East winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
around 70.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph early in the morning
becoming light becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
