TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018

376 FPUS54 KBRO 050957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

TXZ253-060300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ255-060300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

$$

TXZ257-060300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-060300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-060300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 15 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-060300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-060300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-060300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ250-060300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ353-060300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ251-060300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming south 15 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ351-060300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

