TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
_____
241 FPUS54 KBRO 200956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
TXZ253-210300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ255-210300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ257-210300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and drizzle in the morning, then
slight chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain likely
and chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-210300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ254-210300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature around 60.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ256-210300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,
then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain likely and chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-210300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ249-210300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ250-210300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ353-210300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ251-210300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
chance of rain and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ351-210300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain likely and chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
