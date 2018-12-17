TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
287 FPUS54 KBRO 170957
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
TXZ253-180300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-180300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-180300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ252-180300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ254-180300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-180300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ248-180300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-180300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-180300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the late morning and early
afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-180300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-180300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-180300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
