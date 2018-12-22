TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

422 FPUS54 KBRO 220956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

TXZ253-230300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon shifting to the east.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-230300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-230300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-230300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND Christmas Day...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ254-230300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-230300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-230300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph until

late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND Christmas Day...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-230300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.Christmas Day AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-230300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ353-230300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming

northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-230300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-230300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

$$

_____

