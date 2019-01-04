TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

076 FPUS54 KBRO 040956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

TXZ253-050300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-050300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-050300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-050300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-050300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the late

evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-050300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-050300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-050300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-050300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill

readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-050300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-050300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings

29 to 39 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ351-050300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Lowest wind chill

readings 30 to 40 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

