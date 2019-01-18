TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

908 FPUS54 KBRO 180956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

TXZ253-190300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Martin Luther King Jr Day...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ255-190300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Martin Luther King Jr Day...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ257-190300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around

10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to northwest

30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Martin Luther King Jr Day...Breezy. Mostly

clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Partly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ252-190300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ254-190300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Martin Luther King Jr Day...Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ256-190300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Martin Luther King Jr Day...Breezy. Mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ248-190300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph late in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TXZ249-190300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ250-190300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ353-190300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ251-190300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ351-190300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

