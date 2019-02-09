TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

TXZ253-101500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TXZ255-101500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph late in the morning becoming light becoming

southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

near 60.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TXZ257-101500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ252-101500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TXZ254-101500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Near steady temperature around 60. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TXZ256-101500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late evening and early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ248-101500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ249-101500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ250-101500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-101500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-101500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TXZ351-101500-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the

night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

