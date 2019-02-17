TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
_____
207 FPUS54 KBRO 172157
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
TXZ253-181500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and
patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of drizzle and slight
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ255-181500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of drizzle and slight
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ257-181500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with patchy drizzle.
Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of drizzle and slight
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-181500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly
sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ254-181500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain and patchy
drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of drizzle and slight
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ256-181500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature around
60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of drizzle and slight
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-181500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ249-181500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ250-181500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and
patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ353-181500-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and
patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of drizzle and slight
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ251-181500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and
patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of drizzle and slight
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ351-181500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of rain
in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain and patchy
drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and patchy drizzle.
Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of drizzle and slight
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
_____
