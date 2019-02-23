TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

308 FPUS54 KBRO 232156

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

TXZ253-241500-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-241500-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-241500-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-241500-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ254-241500-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-241500-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ248-241500-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-241500-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-241500-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ353-241500-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-241500-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ351-241500-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

near 70.

$$

