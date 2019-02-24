TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

_____

956 FPUS54 KBRO 240957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

TXZ253-250300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-250300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ257-250300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds

25 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ252-250300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ254-250300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ256-250300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ248-250300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ249-250300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-250300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ353-250300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ251-250300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ351-250300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather